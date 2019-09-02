Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Resmed (RMD) by $454,539

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 26,043 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 21,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 620,150 shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Welch Forbes Ltd owns 304,235 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 98,505 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 16,352 shares. Halsey Ct invested in 169,162 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 29,921 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Us Financial Bank De reported 44,698 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Limited Com owns 2,234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 8,378 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 9,241 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6,007 shares to 64,459 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,053 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

