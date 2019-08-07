Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 490,558 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 18,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 226,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.73M, down from 244,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $19.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.64. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.52 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,804 shares to 184,750 shares, valued at $32.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).

