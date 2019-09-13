Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Shares Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Its Stake by $15.68 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $122.34. About 275,733 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 151.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 285,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 473,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, up from 187,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 512,249 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 15,873 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $26.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 3,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,120 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings.