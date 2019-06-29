Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $307,260 as Market Valuation Declined; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $7.05 Million as Valuation Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.49. About 709,214 shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 7.43M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76 million for 51.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 62,043 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. James Inv Research invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 2,425 are held by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Legacy Capital Prns invested in 1.01% or 23,912 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 1,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Geode Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 792,181 shares. Stifel Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Qs Investors reported 10,025 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Smithfield Trust Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co accumulated 25,195 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,460 were accumulated by Bridges Invest Mgmt. 4.24M are owned by American Century. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ashfield Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has 1.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9.61 million shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 130 shares. Invesco Limited holds 10.25M shares. Markston Intl Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 40,971 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ameriprise Inc invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Carlson LP invested 0.4% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.09% or 13,511 shares.

