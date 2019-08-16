Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Value Rose While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lifted Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Decreased by $414,855 Its Position

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 272.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 45,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 62,043 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 16,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 559,467 shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest owns 3,697 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 119,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Inc accumulated 3,676 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 12,223 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 9 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 7,826 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 7,400 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc holds 9,394 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 85,287 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 74,902 are owned by Alps Advsrs Inc. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 18,954 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 670,819 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 1,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 5,575 shares.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Gold Stocks Jump Amid Gold Price Boom? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royal Gold Presenting at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Approach Resources, Holly Energy, AngloGold, Royal Gold and Kinross Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.83M shares to 35,616 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 77,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,333 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counsel owns 180,450 shares for 12.59% of their portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Company holds 191,227 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 530,708 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 80,795 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 52,521 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Orleans Management Corp La holds 22,553 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hm Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.66% stake. Sky Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 4,206 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Agricole S A has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 280,903 shares. S&Co accumulated 2.05% or 96,908 shares. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 1.17% or 90,863 shares. Bamco reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,138 shares to 377,127 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.