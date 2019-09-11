Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Value Rose While St James Investment Company Has Cut Position by $12.75 Million; Verition Fund Management Raised Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake by $939,650

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 229.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 18,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 26,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 1.98M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 05/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase(s); 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85M, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 469,141 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 9,512 shares to 3,741 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roan Res Inc by 345,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,636 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (NYSE:LYV).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares to 681,349 shares, valued at $36.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

