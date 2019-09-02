Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lifted Its Holding; Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding by $569,908

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 272.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 45,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 62,043 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 16,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 85,450 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.01% or 4,978 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.68% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 559,030 shares. Millennium Ltd has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,575 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.36% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 367,439 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Nordea Investment Management, Sweden-based fund reported 5 shares. 70,694 were reported by Hl Fin Service Llc. Blair William And Il holds 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 45,448 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 47,045 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 34,851 shares to 58,159 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 302,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Royal Gold Gained 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities reported 0.23% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nomura Incorporated holds 0.06% or 861,077 shares. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 119,514 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 73,685 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 494,043 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc owns 0.42% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 32,504 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 327 shares or 0% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Oregon-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Stifel Corp owns 1.12M shares. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.58% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Rech Inc invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ipswich Management has 0.41% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 73,199 shares. Pinnacle Prns owns 24,637 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of stock.