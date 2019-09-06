Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.08 Million; Piedmont Investment Advisors Position In Dominion Energy Com Stk Np (D) Was Has Increased

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 814,200 shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com Stk Np (D) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com Stk Np for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 3.75 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 2.51 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. 77,728 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 170,912 were accumulated by Carlson L P. Strategic Limited Com invested in 6,319 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Limited has invested 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Captrust Advisors stated it has 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 5,650 are held by Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 155,501 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wellington Shields Management Ltd has 4,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,207 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.14% or 372,196 shares. First Bank & Trust Tru Company Of Newtown holds 0.16% or 7,466 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 7,338 shares to 4,208 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,432 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 23,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 367,439 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 4,978 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com holds 306,179 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). M&T Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 4,360 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 22,396 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability holds 12,797 shares. Community Bancorp Na owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 218 shares. Asa Gold Precious Metals holds 150,000 shares or 7.7% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

