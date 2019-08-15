Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 45,714 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 138,539 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares to 176,412 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

