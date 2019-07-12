Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Stake by $1.08 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 166,486 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 11,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 981,028 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.61% or 29,055 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh accumulated 1,488 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 1.64% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aull And Monroe accumulated 5,048 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Essex Services accumulated 12,329 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Lc reported 300,700 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp reported 26,000 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory invested in 0.04% or 497 shares. Sit Assocs owns 29,550 shares. Main Street Rech has 30,766 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 120,774 shares. Marathon Cap stated it has 1,717 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc has 0.25% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares to 98,680 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Edgestream LP holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 45,786 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% or 218 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,490 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 2,405 are held by Carroll Fincl Associate Inc. 12,149 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 5,205 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has 5,000 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 0% or 9 shares. 2,234 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.