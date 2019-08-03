Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Position; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 546,932 shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd. Hilltop holds 0.85% or 10,532 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability holds 1.04% or 774 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 57,338 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust has 2,847 shares. Harvest has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Telemus Capital Ltd Llc reported 7,747 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Lc holds 275,567 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx owns 2,302 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 43,207 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated reported 0.42% stake. South State Corporation reported 36,017 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Benedict holds 565 shares. Goelzer Management Inc reported 6,965 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45M for 60.66 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.