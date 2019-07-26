Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder America First Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $307,260; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Valuation Rose While Arvest Trust Company Has Increased Holding by $6.32 Million

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 121,577 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 306,741 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% or 2.57 million shares in its portfolio. Bankshares holds 0.01% or 17,644 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 58,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 1,100 were accumulated by Duncker Streett Inc. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,859 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 26,785 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 63,278 were reported by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 485 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm reported 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Motco holds 0.02% or 3,479 shares. Lakewood Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 162,440 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 94,717 shares to 143,246 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,549 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX).

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 95,083 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Etrade Cap Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 101,009 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 2,214 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 85,450 shares. Private Wealth Prns Llc invested in 5,200 shares. 18,954 are held by Voloridge Inv Ltd Com. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Capital Intl Investors has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 146,000 shares. 537,266 were accumulated by St James Lc. Martingale Asset LP has 367,439 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76 million for 59.15 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

