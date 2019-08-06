Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder America First Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lifted Visa (V) Holding

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.09. About 129,350 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 31,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $170.65. About 3.27 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue holds 33,090 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc holds 1.12% or 64,370 shares. 39,687 were accumulated by Nomura Inc. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jag Mgmt Lc accumulated 107,027 shares or 2.73% of the stock. 1.72 million are held by Natl Pension. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 37,765 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). White Elm Llc reported 5.88% stake. North Star Invest Mgmt stated it has 3,370 shares. 38,104 were reported by Mitchell Mngmt. Tiger Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 163,000 shares. Prudential holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.03 million shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cutter Brokerage Inc has 8,809 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontline Ltd by 136,892 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,975 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45M for 62.55 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 95,083 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 179,302 shares. Amp Ltd reported 41,463 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. State Street Corp accumulated 1.81M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fin Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Parkside Comml Bank holds 0.57% or 18,635 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Us Bancshares De owns 4,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1,518 shares. Advisory Service Limited Liability Co has 25,243 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 41,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 12,340 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 119,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 291,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.