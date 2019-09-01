Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold Inc. 99 21.40 N/A 1.50 76.20 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Royal Gold Inc. and Vista Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Royal Gold Inc.’s 0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vista Gold Corp. has a -0.48 beta which is 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Royal Gold Inc. are 5.4 and 5.1. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Royal Gold Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Royal Gold Inc. and Vista Gold Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Gold Inc. has a -25.03% downside potential and a consensus target price of $100.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.7% of Royal Gold Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.9% of Vista Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Royal Gold Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Gold Inc. -3.47% 13% 35.52% 33.47% 35.85% 33.63% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year Royal Gold Inc. was less bullish than Vista Gold Corp.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Vista Gold Corp.