Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Touches $135.21 High on Aug, 28; Shorts at Urovant Sciences LTD. (UROV) Raised By 15.46%

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) reached all time high today, Aug, 28 and still has $144.67 target or 7.00% above today’s $135.21 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.86B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $144.67 PT is reached, the company will be worth $620.48 million more. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 97,314 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV) had an increase of 15.46% in short interest. UROV’s SI was 729,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.46% from 631,400 shares previously. With 55,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s short sellers to cover UROV’s short positions. The SI to Urovant Sciences LTD.’s float is 9.77%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 100 shares traded. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $8.86 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 94.55 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Is Up 10.78% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Royal Gold Gained 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Northern Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 376,780 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 2,649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 3,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.32% or 556,200 shares. Creative Planning owns 7,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Citigroup holds 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 291,791 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Pnc Service Gp Inc holds 0% or 9,729 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 22,396 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 792,181 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Urovant Sciences has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 242.11% above currents $7.6 stock price. Urovant Sciences had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $230.59 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.