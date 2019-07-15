Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Touches $110.54 High on Jul, 15; Dryships (DRYS) Sellers Increased By 7.9% Their Shorts

Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) had an increase of 7.9% in short interest. DRYS’s SI was 2.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.9% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 437,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s short sellers to cover DRYS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 76,902 shares traded. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DRYS News: 04/04/2018 – DryShips Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS INC QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUES $11.8 MLN VS $44.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – DryShips Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRYSHIPS REPORTS SOME; 15/03/2018 DryShips Inc. Announces Certain Updates; 19/04/2018 – DryShips at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS 1Q EPS 1C; 29/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS TO BUY TWO VESSELS FOR $93.8M; 29/05/2018 – DryShips Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Two Vessels; 04/04/2018 – DryShips at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Apr 20

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $114.96 target or 4.00% above today’s $110.54 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.24B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $114.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $289.72M more. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 62,400 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 55.27 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 5,126 shares. Beacon Fincl Gru Inc, Texas-based fund reported 29,757 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,400 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 283,468 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 4,069 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1,146 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 9,506 shares. Argent Tru owns 4,248 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 873,650 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 5 shares. 84,559 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, M&T Comml Bank Corp has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 4,360 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 76.87 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.