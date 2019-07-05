Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Touches $104.68 High on Jul, 5; Boston Private Financial Holdings Has 1.42 Sentiment

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $113.05 target or 8.00% above today’s $104.68 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.79B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $113.05 PT is reached, the company will be worth $543.20M more. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 370,941 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 78 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 55 reduced and sold stock positions in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 71.09 million shares, up from 70.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 241,493 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) has declined 33.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT; 01/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Private Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 21/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. for 175,391 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 943,099 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.37% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,402 shares.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $997.73 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Analysts await Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BPFH’s profit will be $18.84 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.43 million for 52.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 72.8 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

