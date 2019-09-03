Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Reaches $137.55 52-Week High; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Brunswick (BC) Stake

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 32.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp acquired 725,000 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 2.94 million shares with $147.78 million value, up from 2.21M last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $3.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 162,584 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $143.05 target or 4.00% above today’s $137.55 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.20B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $143.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $367.84M more. The stock increased 3.13% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 226,709 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard stated it has 8,200 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 12,925 shares. State Street owns 2.15 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 43,766 are owned by Daruma Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 340,424 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. 225,983 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 108,000 shares. Somerset Tru owns 8,734 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 35,649 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 30,362 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 57,146 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1,049 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Adient Plc stake by 160,000 shares to 2.56 million valued at $33.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 12,714 shares and now owns 225,442 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 43.33% above currents $45.58 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Monday, March 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $63 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. Citigroup maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $40.78M for 56.37 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cap Int Invsts has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ameriprise invested in 199,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Carroll Assoc has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 59 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.08% or 2,675 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 291,791 shares. 179 are owned by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). The New York-based National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 40,800 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $9.20 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 96.19 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.