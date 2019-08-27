Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Reaches $134.43 After 7.00% Up Move; Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Has 0.97 Sentiment

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.10% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.43. About 234,659 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter DividendThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $8.81B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $143.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RGLD worth $616.91 million more.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 28 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 29 sold and trimmed stakes in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 13.59 million shares, down from 13.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Safeguard Scientifics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 22 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Safeguard Scientifics To Release Second Quarter Financial Results On Thursday, August 8th – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Safeguard Scientifics Announces Second quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orasure Technologies Appoints James a. Datin to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Safeguard Scientifics’ Partner Company Transactis Acquired by Mastercard – PRNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) CEO Brian Sisko on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 14,861 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) has risen 2.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS – PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF INDEBTEDNESS AVAILABLE TO BE BORROWED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM $75 MLN TO $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS – BOARD APPOINTED 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, RUSSELL D. GLASS AND IRA M. LUBERT, TO SAFEGUARD BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – XI URGES CHINA’S NAVY TO SAFEGUARD NATIONAL INTERESTS: RADIO; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Names Brian Sisko President and CEO; 26/03/2018 – SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS IMF RECOMMENDS EXAMINING WAYS OF ADAPTING THE DEBT BRAKE RULE, AS A SAFEGUARD FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE ECONOMIC HEADWINDS; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – THREE SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO DEPART SAFEGUARD; 22/03/2018 – ENVOY SAYS CHINA HAS BEEN PREPARING OPTIONS TO RESPOND TO U.S. SAFEGUARD TARIFFS ON SOLAR PRODUCTS, WILL COOPERATE CLOSELY WITH OTHER WTO MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – CHINA VICE COMMERCE MINISTER SAYS CHINA WILL ACTIVELY TAKE MEASURE TO SAFEGUARD CHINA INDUSTRIES’ INTERESTS IN RESPONSE TO U.S. TRADE INVESTIGATIONS; 06/03/2018 Brainard: Wants to ‘Safeguard Those Very Important Gains That Have Been Made’ and Which Have Led to Stronger Banking System

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $246.51 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 20.27 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for 818,289 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc owns 785,469 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 1.73% invested in the company for 779,140 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,000 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $8.81 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 94.01 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.