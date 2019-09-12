Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Reaches $125.50 After 4.00% Up Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Among 2 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $7900 highest and $2100 lowest target. $31’s average target is 57.36% above currents $19.7 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Friday, August 9. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $2100 target. See Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) latest ratings:

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.01% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.5. About 266,450 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWNThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $8.23 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $130.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RGLD worth $329.04M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Nektar Therapeutics shares while 95 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 158.58 million shares or 0.37% more from 157.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com holds 56,778 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab has invested 2.84% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). D E Shaw And Company invested in 0.01% or 335,419 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 2,498 shares in its portfolio. 750,656 are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Alps Advsr Incorporated owns 10,572 shares. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 31,261 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding invested in 141,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 23,736 are owned by Lpl Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 0.02% or 139,959 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 35,411 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 563,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 79,200 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 713,769 shares.

The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 892,143 shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS U.S. NDA FOR NKTR-181; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $259,200 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $259,200 was bought by Doberstein Stephen K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 7,112 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 47,553 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Geode Cap Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 768,693 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 177,472 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 18,577 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 10,077 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability owns 11,247 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 150 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,266 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 7,039 shares. Morgan Stanley has 282,628 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 93,099 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company invested in 698,068 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 87.76 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.98 million for 51.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Gold has $132.9000 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.45’s average target is -7.21% below currents $125.5 stock price. Royal Gold had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, September 9.