Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Reaches $120.07 52-Week High; Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding By $994,680

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Simcoe Capital Management Llc acquired 9,210 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 592,765 shares with $64.24M value, up from 583,555 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 274,499 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) hit a new 52-week high and has $129.68 target or 8.00% above today’s $120.07 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.01B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $129.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $641.12 million more. The stock increased 3.09% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 262,288 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Benchmark. Barrington maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,735 are owned by Victory. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 18,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 8,870 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,177 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 83,060 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Concourse Mngmt holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 28,865 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 3,607 shares. Strs Ohio reported 51,700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 8 shares. 143,147 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 90,192 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 113,846 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 35,796 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment has invested 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 11,353 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 119,400 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 17,500 shares. Violich Cap Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 4,345 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 367,439 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 57,836 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,954 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 9,897 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 83.5 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.04 million for 62.54 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.