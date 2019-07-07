Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Reaches $104.68 High on Jul, 7; Educational Development (EDUC) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Educational Development Corp (EDUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 10 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and reduced their equity positions in Educational Development Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.64 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Educational Development Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $107.82 target or 3.00% above today’s $104.68 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.86B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $107.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $205.77M more. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 374,304 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation for 69,214 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 37,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 53,512 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 119,400 shares.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 1,419 shares traded. Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has declined 31.17% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC); 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational childrenÂ’s books in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.53 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 72.8 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

