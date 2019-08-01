Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Moody's (MCO) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $205 target in Friday, April 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $15000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. See Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $192.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $170 New Target: $198 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $178 New Target: $205 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $182 Maintain

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.63% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. RGLD’s profit would be $31.45 million giving it 59.61 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Royal Gold, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.19% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.45. About 717,954 shares traded or 64.35% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% or 262,609 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 18,143 shares. First Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 40,431 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 6.98 million shares. Essex Investment Ltd invested in 1,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe & Rusling holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin reported 3,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 605,000 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 144,420 shares stake. First Eagle Ltd has invested 0.78% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ww Asset Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 12,340 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 79.59 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 33.25 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

The stock increased 5.98% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 2.13M shares traded or 146.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – SNCF RESEAU RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENERGY PRICE MOVE IS REVERSAL OF REFORM: MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sonic Backed By Installment Sales Receivables; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Wyoming Cda Housing Rev. Bds. 2018 Series 2; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Redexis’ Baa3 Rating; Negative Outlook Maintained; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Stagecoach to Cope With Any East Coast Fallout: Moody’s — Market Talk; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms P-1 On Hillsborough County, Fl’s Capital Improvement Program Cp Notes, Series A, Series B (AMT) And Series C (Taxable); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und & Aa2 Enh To St. Paul Isd 625, Mn’s Go Bonds & Full Term Cops; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON CZECH REPUBLIC SAYS KEY DRIVER FOR OUTLOOK CHANGE IS THE CONTINUING IMPROVEMENT IN FISCAL METRICS SUPPORTED BY STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM

