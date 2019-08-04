Royal Gold Co (RGLD) Valuation Rose While Hexavest Lowered Stake; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Valuation Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc Co (RGLD) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 19,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 71,187 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, down from 91,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 546,932 shares traded or 26.01% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

