Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Contrasting side by side

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been rivals in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc 62 0.62 N/A 5.65 11.14 BP p.l.c. 41 0.45 N/A 2.93 13.55

In table 1 we can see Royal Dutch Shell plc and BP p.l.c.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BP p.l.c. has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell plc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Royal Dutch Shell plc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 11.9% 5.8% BP p.l.c. 0.00% 9.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Dutch Shell plc’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BP p.l.c.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Royal Dutch Shell plc are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, BP p.l.c. has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Royal Dutch Shell plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BP p.l.c.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Royal Dutch Shell plc and BP p.l.c.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell plc 0 0 0 0.00 BP p.l.c. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BP p.l.c. is $50.8, which is potential 31.30% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royal Dutch Shell plc and BP p.l.c. are owned by institutional investors at 10.3% and 11.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of BP p.l.c. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.44% -3.54% 0.27% 5.59% -7.85% 7.93% BP p.l.c. 1.53% -5.56% -7.75% -2.29% -10.52% 4.8%

For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc’s stock price has bigger growth than BP p.l.c.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell plc beats on 9 of the 11 factors BP p.l.c.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as engages in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,950 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces bioethanol and biobutanol; exports power generated from sugar cane waste to the local grid; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind farms with a generation capacity of 1,452 megawatts. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.