Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Shareholder Delphi Management Trimmed Its Stake by $590,748; Goelzer Investment Management Upped Meredith (MDP) Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 202,782 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 195,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.73 million shares traded or 260.66% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Meredith, Curry, Ravens, Vikes; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reorganizes Following Announcement of Intent to Sell Four Time Inc. Titles; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q National Media Group Revenue $590M-$600M; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corp Finalizes Sale of Time Inc. UK to Epiris; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA INC – NO LONGER HAS ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING ANY OF FORMER TIME INC BRANDS BEING MADE AVAILABLE FOR SALE BY MEREDITH CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 14,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 19,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.73 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $880.89M for 6.20 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.