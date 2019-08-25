Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Raised Its Stake by $2.97 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder One Capital Management Cut Stake by $304,479

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 37,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 26,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 319,015 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.57 million, up from 292,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.10M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 40,034 shares to 321,016 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 18,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,238 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 163,956 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Com holds 2.44% or 75,362 shares. 249.59 million were reported by Berkshire Hathaway. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Olstein Management Limited Partnership has 23,500 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Private Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 2,421 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 7.38M shares or 2.34% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mngmt Assoc New York reported 2.37% stake. Cap Planning Advsrs Lc reported 31,894 shares. Sol Management Com invested in 35,756 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithfield Comm holds 0.96% or 46,509 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,711 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,400 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL).