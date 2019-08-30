Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Raised Holding by $13.18 Million; Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Upped Its Holding by $436,050

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 114,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, up from 109,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 156,549 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 79,940 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16B, up from 79,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $104.69. About 382,751 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,366 shares. Allstate owns 3,235 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Management Corp Va reported 108,052 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.06% or 83,764 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 375,811 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 312,244 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 17.95 million shares. Colony Group Llc has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,814 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). High Pointe Limited Com holds 0.89% or 5,670 shares. Hendley And Inc owns 4,100 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,600 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 2,210 shares to 64,584 shares, valued at $7.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 3,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 4,300 shares. Kennedy Cap Management has 44,772 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Starr International has 14,436 shares. Texas Yale reported 18,542 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 780,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Old Natl Fincl Bank In accumulated 3,394 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Daiwa Securities Inc owns 4,578 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 53,817 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) by 56,521 shares to 107,152 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 4,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,443 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.