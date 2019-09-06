Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Since Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 117 2.16 N/A 8.75 13.30 Century Casinos Inc. 9 1.26 N/A 0.12 83.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Century Casinos Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Century Casinos Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.00% 16.3% 6.7% Century Casinos Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Century Casinos Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Its rival Century Casinos Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Century Casinos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Century Casinos Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 6 3.00 Century Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a consensus target price of $149.5, and a 39.80% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Century Casinos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 71.7% respectively. 10.5% are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.89% are Century Casinos Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.87% -1.47% -9.83% -3.84% 4.78% 18.97% Century Casinos Inc. 2.81% 1.75% 8.58% 27.19% 22.61% 33.56%

For the past year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was less bullish than Century Casinos Inc.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Century Casinos Inc.