Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Position; Analog Devices (ADI) Holding Has Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 78.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 179,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 49,472 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 228,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.10M shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 10,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 102,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 91,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38 million shares traded or 80.73% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,929 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.2% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 314 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 2,090 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc has invested 1.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Old National Bank & Trust In reported 0.47% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.53% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 302,950 shares. Oxbow Lc holds 26,525 shares. Blair William & Communications Il has 11,228 shares. 1.45M are owned by Whale Rock Cap Management Limited Company. Atria Invests Limited Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,900 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 5,784 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sunbelt Securities holds 4,794 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 134,057 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 41,311 shares. 987,473 are owned by Goldman Sachs Inc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.89 million shares. The Maryland-based Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Burney owns 11,999 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wexford Capital Lp stated it has 77,268 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Field & Main National Bank reported 0.88% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0.02% or 102,279 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 353,391 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 14,371 shares. Scout has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Suvretta Capital Mngmt has 1.57% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Kentucky Retirement Systems, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,500 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $908.27 million for 5.88 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 15,200 shares to 56,705 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

