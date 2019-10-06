Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Declined While Highline Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Tsp Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by $532,180

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 75,049 shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 498,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 557,250 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.54 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $905.51 million for 5.91 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,583 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Horizon Investments Ltd holds 1,731 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,540 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,834 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 2,168 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 198,712 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 308,530 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 104,180 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 7,728 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 5.40 million shares. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated invested in 31,655 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has 0.16% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 161,948 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.96M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 10,282 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 25,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 70,606 shares. 8,064 were accumulated by Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability. Haverford Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,799 shares. Natl Inv Inc Wi has 0.58% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,376 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc has invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 10 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 8,690 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 10,346 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 30,462 shares. Clean Yield Group, Vermont-based fund reported 13,380 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 93,661 shares or 0% of its portfolio.