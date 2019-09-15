Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Declined While Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $773,069; Veritas Asset Management Llp Holds Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.41 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 6,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 183,187 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21M, down from 189,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 735 shares. Condor Mngmt invested in 11,433 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 500 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 275 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 413,263 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 26,175 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.15% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Principal Grp has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 254,783 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Scotia invested in 6,824 shares. Buckingham invested 2.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baltimore reported 78,358 shares. Capital, California-based fund reported 3.00M shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean: Strong Results, Weak Stock As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Celebrity Apex Defines The Peak European Experience – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 263,631 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $104.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 920,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79M for 6.57 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.