Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake Upped by Melvin Capital Management Lp; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.91 million, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.10M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35M, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,084 are held by Ameritas Partners. 5.50M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Comm. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 7,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 816,492 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap World reported 93,000 shares. Blue Chip Prtn invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 107,972 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 200 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 6,749 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 188,454 shares. Capital Guardian Tru owns 16,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 436,598 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 581,002 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 600,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $24.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).