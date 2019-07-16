Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Rose While Calamos Advisors Has Upped Position by $14.91 Million; As Service Now (NOW) Share Price Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Boosted Holding by $11.53 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $295.65. About 531,493 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 130,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,215 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.49 million, up from 161,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23,349 shares to 337,171 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Call) by 312,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,100 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dsm Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.73% or 1.02 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). United Capital Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 18,757 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 34,464 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 4,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 27,400 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. 89,940 were accumulated by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. Boston Partners accumulated 7,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 200 are held by Live Your Vision Limited Liability. 62,425 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Beach Mgmt Ltd Company holds 12,340 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 56,504 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. 4.80M shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S, worth $554.74 million on Tuesday, February 5. 420 shares were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr., worth $50,190 on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 3.98M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 374,505 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,850 shares. Css Limited Liability Il owns 3,139 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Atria Invs Limited Company holds 0.01% or 916 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc reported 117,579 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.09% stake. Essex Services reported 2,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.32% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4.61 million shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has 119,580 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. 32,500 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $6.17M on Friday, January 18. On Friday, February 1 the insider Schneider David sold $1.71 million. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. CODD RONALD E F had sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. Shares for $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.