Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding; As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Value Declined, Waddell & Reed Financial Raised by $2.10 Million Its Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 8,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 452,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.58M, up from 444,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $247.31. About 228,833 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 3,772 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 449,596 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 734,010 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $49.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,608 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.80M for 6.58 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

