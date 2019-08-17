Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Position; Trigran Investments Increased Its Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Holding by $1.30 Million as Valuation Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 86,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 28,166 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $50.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.