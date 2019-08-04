Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Upped Position; Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in W R Berkley (WRB) by $922,656 as Share Price Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (WRB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 10,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 56,060 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W R Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 520,073 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 167,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 2.01M shares traded or 15.40% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 158,851 shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $372.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 161,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $119.06M for 26.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 420 shares. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Credit Suisse Ag has 207,442 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc owns 4,330 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com has 16,558 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 60,205 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us Inc invested in 0.67% or 544,835 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 5,575 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Natl Bank Of The West invested 0.64% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Clark Capital Group holds 1.21% or 442,799 shares. Pitcairn Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 4,189 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com owns 319,015 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 987,473 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

