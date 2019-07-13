Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Tiger Management Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shares Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Stake

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 4,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 16,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.48. About 406,418 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 3.19M shares traded or 101.30% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12,262 shares to 26,744 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,189 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S. Howe Stephen R. Jr. had bought 420 shares worth $50,190.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.94M for 11.10 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.