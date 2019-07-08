Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $12.77 Million as Shares Rose; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Valuation Rose, Iberiabank Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.1. About 1.58M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 13,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 39,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 491,173 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – THE9 LTD NCTY.O – THE9 LIMITED ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTICE OF DEFICIENCY; 30/05/2018 – NimbeLink Announces Next From The Workshop Event For Seattle; 17/04/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Voting for Share Consolidation Related to Potential Nasdaq Listing; 03/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s His; 02/04/2018 – Esrey Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Files for $75M IPO, Plans Nasdaq Listing; 06/05/2018 – Nasdaq is open to becoming cryptocurrency exchange, according to its CEO; 05/03/2018 – Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Successful Completion of Turnaround

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.03 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: United Airlines Holdings, Electronic Arts and Royal Caribbean Cruises – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean: ‘Cautious’ Thesis Intact, Despite Robust Numbers – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean pulls a holistic lever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.