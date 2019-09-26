Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Stake; As Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) Stock Rose, Hcsf Management Has Cut Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 18,720 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 15,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 1.69 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 53,382 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori

More notable recent Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Luminex Continues to Expand the Camp Zone at Depth and Along Strike; 9.6 Metres of 7.92 g/t Gold and 71.4 g/t Silver – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Tech stocks face a 10% drop in the near-term, warns investor who once ran the worldâ€™s biggest technology fund – MarketWatch” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Almaden Updates Stakeholders on Permitting Progress for the Ixtaca Project, Mexico – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 56th Store in Round Rock, Texas – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.35 million for 13.07 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 25,020 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pzena Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). 84,831 were reported by Legal General Gru Public Limited Co. Guggenheim Ltd Co has 13,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 40,140 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 25,536 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 142,081 shares. 42,993 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 100,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 20,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Hcsf Ltd invested 10.38% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Pnc Fincl Service Group has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Interna (NYSE:CRL) by 9,203 shares to 562,223 shares, valued at $79.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 581,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,238 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc owns 51,656 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 5,619 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,729 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Oppenheimer Inc reported 13,660 shares. Amp Invsts owns 47,586 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 95,097 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co reported 1,731 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 6,380 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc accumulated 109,022 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Sinks on Profit Warning – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.