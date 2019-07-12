Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Mig Capital Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Price Declined While Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $638,568

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,392 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 207,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 2.21M shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 64.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 7,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,131 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 2.77 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.04B for 7.66 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $520.01 million for 11.13 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares to 488,300 shares, valued at $49.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).