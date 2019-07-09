Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Lowered Stake by $3.33 Million; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lifted Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $1.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,441 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.57 million, up from 435,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $206.47. About 331,294 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,392 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 207,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 2.18 million shares traded or 45.45% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93M for 11.19 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Zacks.com” on January 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Cruise Line Stocks – The Motley Fool” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean: Lower Risk But Also Less Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $51.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million worth of stock or 4.80M shares. Another trade for 4.80M shares valued at $554.74M was made by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.47% or 52,271 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H holds 2,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 0.01% or 8,912 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 24,471 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 117,840 shares. Cypress Management Limited Company accumulated 4,150 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation reported 292,215 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.06% or 62,425 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 4,643 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.21% or 1.09M shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 89,940 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 30,654 shares. 89,215 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trustco Bk Corp N Y (NASDAQ:TRST) by 124,923 shares to 762,705 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 54,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,581 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANSYS (ANSS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Influence ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.