Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Trimmed Position by $570,000 as Market Value Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Gradient Investments Decreased Stake by $9.91 Million as Stock Price Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 1.92 million shares traded or 34.74% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 93.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 119,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 127,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/05/2018 – EIGER IN EXPANDED LICENSE PACT WITH MERCK & CO. FOR LONAFARNIB; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus reported 0.52% stake. Spectrum Gru stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vanguard holds 207.81M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx holds 1.39% or 49,138 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51.85M shares. Sei Invests holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 994,920 shares. 3,372 are owned by Dubuque Bancshares & Tru. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). South Dakota Inv Council owns 412,322 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 844,639 shares. Eastern National Bank owns 348,836 shares. Df Dent And, Maryland-based fund reported 51,882 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 92,459 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.38% stake. Victory Management Inc has 170,195 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 138,831 shares to 147,262 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 109,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.91B for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 292,215 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc owns 8,795 shares. 12,340 are owned by Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.58% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiger Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% or 17,590 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Reilly Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Midwest Financial Bank Division holds 0.11% or 6,749 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 18,340 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 78,757 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 440,200 shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sector Pension Board accumulated 14,371 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 485 shares. Voya Management Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92 million for 11.63 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.