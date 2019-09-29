Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increased Holding by $435,600 as Shares Declined; As Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Share Value Declined, Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $2.66 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 33,173 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, up from 29,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 295,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 686,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 982,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.16M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White Intl invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Md Sass Invsts Services holds 11,500 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.05% or 80,170 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.11% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3.84M shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 2.07 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parkside Bancorp Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 205 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 30,811 shares. Prudential Fin owns 0.11% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 602,003 shares. Moreover, Hwg Hldg LP has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 29 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability. Archford Strategies Lc invested in 393 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Telemus Limited Com invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.77% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 41,300 shares to 234,536 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,869 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).