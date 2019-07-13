Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Eastern Bank Decreased Holding by $10.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Its Autohome (ATHM) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 91,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,886 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 94,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 3.19M shares traded or 101.30% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 20,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, down from 267,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 1.56M shares traded or 66.55% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Another trade for 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74M was made by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.94 million for 11.10 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 321,210 shares to 511,744 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 52,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Productions (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 48,194 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bluestein R H And invested in 2,000 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 48,038 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 350,827 shares. Putnam Limited Liability invested in 1,778 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bankshares reported 23,923 shares stake. Sarl, a California-based fund reported 9,422 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.47% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 11,084 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 75 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 3,410 shares. Mariner Lc owns 3,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,850 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53,466 shares to 101,533 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).