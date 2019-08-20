Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined; Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Position in Unisys (UIS) by $11.32 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 88.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 99,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 12,520 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 112,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 1.20M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 65,495 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764.33M, down from 66,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 1.03 million shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS : CONTRACT FOR 5.5 YRS, SIX-MONTH BASE PERIOD; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %); 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67M for 6.18 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust Pfd. C by 5,711 shares to 191,947 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 569,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

