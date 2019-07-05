Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Value Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Cut Its Holding by $570,000; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 2.01M shares traded or 41.05% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.51M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Limited Company holds 2,598 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 9,870 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd reported 12,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com owns 404,264 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested in 4,650 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 577,501 shares. Family Firm Incorporated has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baltimore holds 0.45% or 14,342 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.04% or 11,495 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 5,543 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 24,485 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Company has 3,994 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.3% or 2,903 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.12% or 8,336 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares to 66,324 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,890 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $531.07M for 11.63 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M worth of stock or 4.80 million shares. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.