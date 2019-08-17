Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Value Declined While Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $421,572; Encana (ECA) Stake Held by Southport Management Llc

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 969,409 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92 million shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,766 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Fell 6% Today – The Motley Fool” on January 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Metrics From Royal Caribbean’s Record-Setting 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean: Lower Risk But Also Less Reward – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks All Soared in January – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment, Kentucky-based fund reported 19,745 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 34,464 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Lc has 18,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Friess Assocs Ltd has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 620 shares. Weiss Multi reported 130,500 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 47,386 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 169 shares stake. Beach Investment Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,840 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 9,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scout Inc reported 105,421 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.30M shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 816,492 shares.