Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Declined While Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Stake; Oz Management LP Holds Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 8,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 18,183 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 9,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 1.36M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 174,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.79 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 401,230 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) by 6,320 shares to 28,982 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.