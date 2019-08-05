Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position Upped by Geode Capital Management Llc; Trex Co (TREX) Holder Creative Planning Has Cut Position

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 8,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 21,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 636,177 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 146,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.39M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 1.87M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10,709 shares to 11,109 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 84,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “ESG Investing: Is Trex a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0.06% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Llc owns 59,036 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 194 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,100 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Lc. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 4,762 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0% or 395 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.06% or 85,710 shares in its portfolio. 5,054 were reported by Brinker Cap. 65,326 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.59% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 177,895 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 179,131 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Beach Invest Mngmt Limited reported 2.54% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 5,575 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 4.98 million shares. J Goldman Company Lp holds 0.38% or 59,210 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 31,229 shares stake. United Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 18,757 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 130,446 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 20,665 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hartline Corporation accumulated 9,370 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity. $554.74M worth of stock was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. had bought 420 shares worth $50,190 on Tuesday, March 5.